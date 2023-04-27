The Avenue West Cobb announced four new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants.
Celebrating their openings now through September are The Peach Cobbler Factory, StretchLab, Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux and 100% Chiropractic.
Open now is 100% Chiropractic, a full-service wellness clinic offering cutting-edge chiropractic care, massage therapy and a line up of nutritional supplements. The clinic is in a 2,970-square foot space located next to Shining Smiles Dentistry. For more information, visit https://100percentchiropractic.com/.
Opening this summer are:
The Peach Cobbler Factory in a 1,400-square foot space next to 100% Chiropractic. The menu includes cobblers with ice cream, banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, Pudd-N Shakes, cookies and more. For more information, visit https://www.peachcobblerfactory.com/.
StretchLab provides one-on-one, customized assisted stretching sessions led by the fitness center’s professionally trained Flexologists. Perfect for people of ages, lifestyles and body types, their studio will be located in a 1,156-square foot space between GameStop and Altar’d State. For more information, visit https://www.stretchlab.com/.
Co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux offers Louisiana cuisine, prepared fresh in a from-scratch kitchen, including seafood, traditional Cajun cuisine, hamburgers built for two hands and more. The restaurant will be located in a 6,890-square foot space near The Jewelsmith and Ted’s Montana Grill. For more information, visit https://walk-ons.com/.
