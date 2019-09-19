The 9th annual October Haunt After Hours will be Oct. 22 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
The party, hosted by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and the Coalition of Cobb County Business Associations, is the region's largest outdoor networking event. Tickets include food, drinks and park admission.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.
