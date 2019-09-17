The 67th annual Military Appreciation luncheon will be Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
Local businesses, community members and military representatives will be present to salute local military and create new business and personal connections. The program includes a salute to fallen soldiers, recognition of military personnel and the presentation of the 2019 USO Patriot Award.
The luncheon will also feature guest speaker U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
When first elected in 2014, Perdue was the only Fortune 500 CEO in Congress. He has over 40 years of business experience as the former CEO of Reebok athletic brand and Dollar General stores, where he created thousands of jobs. For the 116th Congress, he serves on the Armed Services Committee, Banking Committee, Agriculture Committee and Budget Committee.
Individual seats and full tables are available. Register at https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/67th-Annual-Military-Appreciation-Luncheon-with-Keynote-Speaker-Senator-David-Perdue-8792/details.
For more information, contact Joel Blockton at 770-859-2348 or jblockton@cobbchamber.org. For sponsorships, contact Mary Karras at 770-859-2341 or mkarras@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.