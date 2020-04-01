Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced that partner Amanda Hyland has been recognized among the University of Florida’s “40 Gators Under 40” list for her contributions to the community and her profession.
Since joining Taylor English in 2010, Hyland has been instrumental in growing the firm’s intellectual property group, which consisted of four attorneys at the time and has grown to 25 lawyers.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
