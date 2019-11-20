Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced that partner Michele Stumpe was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Non-Profit category for her role as chair of Children of Conservation.
Announced at an awards dinner in New York City on Nov. 15, Children of Conservation was the top scoring qualifying entry in the category.
Stumpe and her husband Kerry, a senior licensing consultant at Taylor English, founded Children of Conservation in 2011. The organization empowers impoverished communities in Africa through conservation and environmental stewardship. The organization currently provides educational funding for more than 300 children of conservation workers in five African countries, has built a school in Zambia, sponsors a lunch program for over 200 kids and is currently working with the government of Uganda on the completion of a replicable model community that addresses all 17 of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
In addition to chairing the nonprofit, Stumpe is known as one of the top attorneys in Georgia for alcohol licensing, compliance and permits.
Hailed as the world’s premier business awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run. The awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
