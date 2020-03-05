Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced that partner Amanda Groover Hyland was once again recognized as a leading trademark practitioner by the 2020 World Trademark Review 1000 - The World's Leading Trademark Professionals.
In addition to Hyland’s ranking, Taylor English’s trademark team was also recognized for the first time.
The WTR 1000, now in its 10th year, identifies the leading trademark practitioners and firms from around the globe and serves as the definitive tool for locating top-caliber trademark expertise worldwide. The WTR 1000 remains the only standalone publication to recommend individual practitioners and their firms exclusively in the trademark field and identifies the leading players in more than 80 key jurisdictions globally.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.