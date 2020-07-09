Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced that Frank Strickland has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the Daily Report’s 2020 Legal Awards.
The Lifetime Achievement award honors attorneys who have left a lasting mark on the Georgia legal community.
With nominations for this year’s awards up 15%, Strickland was among 13 other honorees in the category. A full list of this year’s Legal Awards winners can be viewed at https://www.law.com/dailyreportonline/2020/06/24/here-are-the-recipients-of-the-georgia-legal-awards/?slreturn=20200609133921.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
