Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced that it has joined the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance as an innovation sponsor.
As part of the sponsorship, the firm will host two lunch and learns on legal issues impacting the manufacturing industry and serve as part of the GMA advisory board, as well as participate in quarterly meetings. Taylor English is one of the only law firm members of GMA and the sole law firm serving as an innovation sponsor.
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members.
