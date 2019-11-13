Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma announced that the firm received the 2019 Safe & Stable Homes Firm of the Year award from the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation.
The firm was recognized at the Atlanta Bar Association’s Celebrating Service Luncheon on Nov. 6.
Taylor English was recognized for its commitment to AVLF’s clients and programs including Saturday Lawyer Program, the Safe Families Office/Domestic Violence program and the Standing with Our Neighbors Initiative. Taylor English volunteers include Rashmi Ahuja, Hubert “Hugh” J. Barnhardt III, Ilene W. Berman, Scot Burton, Michael A. Cicero, Shawntel R. Hebert, LeeAnn Jones, Pam Jones, Gerika Kelly, Jeffrey J. Nix, Coby S. Nixon, Gregory G. Schultz and Frank W. Virgin.
The AVLF is the second largest provider of pro bono legal services in Atlanta, providing legal representation, education and advocacy for at-risk, low income individuals through volunteer legal professionals who are committed to fulfilling the unmet civil legal needs of the Atlanta community.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
