Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the addition of Bruce B. Siegal as counsel in the firm’s Entertainment, Sports and Media, and Intellectual Property practices.
In this role, he will represent clients in matters related to brand protection and licensing, intellectual property, sports and entertainment and a variety of corporate issues.
Siegal has more than 30 years of experience in corporate law. Prior to joining Taylor English, he served as senior vice president and general counsel for Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC), a division of William Morris Endeavor/IMG Worldwide. While at CLC, he established and managed the legal department of the collegiate agency and its related sports entities, and helped create company-wide systems, policies, procedures and risk management. Siegal also developed and guided the implementation of CLC’s labor code of conduct and monitoring program, and worked with collegiate institutions and licensees to implement corporate social responsibility programs designed to ensure that licensed product bearing collegiate trademarks are produced under safe and fair working conditions.
He was instrumental in managing CLC’s development as the company grew to represent more than 200 colleges, universities, NCAA, bowl games and other properties. He also provided legal support to entities such as NASCAR, the PGA Tour, Churchill Downs and the Atlanta Olympics.
He has advised clients in all aspects of sports brand protection, including developing practices and procedures for the licensing, contract negotiation and drafting, protection and enforcement of the emerging rights of collegiate institutions and other sports and entertainment properties. He has a background in overseeing trademark enforcement actions, as well as anti-counterfeiting efforts. He regularly advises clients on issues related to contests, promotions and social media initiatives.
Siegal served on the board of directors for the International Anticounterfeiting Coalition and served as a member of the Trademark Management Committee in the International Trademark Association. He is also a Hall of Fame inductee of the International Collegiate Licensing Association.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
