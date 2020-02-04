Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the expansion of its outside general counsel services with the addition of Allen Nelson.
A former general counsel with experience in both public and private companies, Nelson joins as counsel in the firm’s Corporate Practice.
He joins four dozen Taylor English attorneys who also have experience as general counsels or senior in-house attorneys. This practice focuses on former in-house lawyers who provide top-notch legal services grounded on their substantial experience and their business savvy.
With a quarter of the firm made up of attorneys with general counsel experience within private companies ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies, Nelson’s experience serving as general counsel in both a public company and a private company will further strengthen the capabilities of the team.
He was the general counsel, corporate secretary and chief administrative officer of Crawford & Company. Within this role, he advised the company’s Board of Directors and senior management on a wide variety of legal and business issues including mergers and acquisitions; ethics and compliance; litigation matters; government investigations and negotiations; and the legal and compliance aspects of Crawford's status as a NYSE-listed company among many other areas of law and business.
Nelson previously served as chief compliance counsel for BellSouth Corporation. He most recently served at the general counsel of 8 Rivers Capital LLC, an early stage company in the zero carbon emission energy space.
He also currently teaches an upper-level course on in-house practice at Duke University School of Law as a senior lecturing fellow. He is also a member of a number of professional organizations, including the State Bar of Georgia, American Bar Association, the International Association of Defense Counsel and is a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.
Outside of these organizations, he currently serves on the board of the Atlanta Ballet, the global Board of Directors of the Duke University Alumni Association and previously served on the board of The Woodruff Arts Center and the Emory University Board of Visitors.
He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Duke University.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
