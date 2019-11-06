Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the expansion of its litigation practice with the addition of Gerald B. Kline as a partner in the firm’s Atlanta office.
Kline brings decades of experience representing individuals, shareholders, business management, entrepreneurs, closely held companies and public companies in civil litigation, arbitration, business transactions and regulatory matters.
He focuses his practice on corporate governance disputes; business breakups; acquisition litigation; trust and estate disputes; restrictive covenant, trade secret and unfair competition cases; business fraud, defamation and other intentional tort matters; securities fraud and investment offering disputes; insurance coverage litigation; and broker-dealer/investment adviser regulation. He is also a Registered Mediator with the State of Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution.
Kline is member of the Fiduciary Law and Business Law Sections of the State Bar of Georgia. He is a board member of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section and a member of the Commercial Litigation Section and the Securities Law Subsection of the Atlanta Bar Association. He is also past chair and vice chair of the Commercial Litigation Section and a current vice chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel, a 1,400 member, invitation-only international bar association.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.