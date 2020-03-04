Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the addition of R. Scott Tobin as a partner in the firm’s corporate practice serving clients from both Raleigh, North Carolina and Atlanta.
Tobin concentrates his practice on business, finance, strategic partnerships, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, emerging companies and venture capital, corporate and litigation.
Prior to joining Taylor English, he was a partner at an AmLaw 100 firm, Fox Rothschild, where his work concentrated on issues involving business finance, sales and acquisitions and disputes among private company investors and lenders, directors and management. He also served as U.S. general counsel to expansion-minded overseas companies, advising them on all aspects of U.S. market entry.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
