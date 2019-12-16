Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the expansion of its corporate practice with the addition of James W. Standard as a partner in the firm’s Atlanta office.
Standard concentrates his practice on taxation, finance, and general business and commercial law.
His extensive experience in legal matters, paired with a background in business and finance, position him as a unique advisor to clients in mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, divestitures, financing arrangements and franchise arrangements. He also advises corporations, non-profits and pass-through entities on matters of corporate and partnership taxation, cross-border transactions and tax-free reorganizations.
Before joining Taylor English, he was a member at Miller & Martin PLLC, and a partner at Hall Booth Smith PC, where he represented a variety of companies – large and small, foreign and domestic – in a wide range of industries, including financial services, automotive, hospitality, healthcare and agriculture.
Standard is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and is actively involved in all Georgia state and superior courts.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Washington University and his law degree from Georgia State University, where he also received his Master of Business Administration and Master of Finance. He earned his Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
