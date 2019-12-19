Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the expansion of its corporate practice with the addition of Mike Rosenthal as a partner in the firm’s Atlanta office.
He concentrates his practice on franchising and distribution, business succession planning, emerging companies and venture capital, corporate and litigation.
Rosenthal brings years of experience representing franchise and service industry clients in day-to-day business counseling and advice, as well as litigation services when necessary. He has also counseled numerous startup franchisors, sellers of business opportunities and other sellers on the ways to structure their businesses and licensing and distribution arrangements to avoid regulatory issues.
Prior to joining Taylor English, he was a partner at Fox Rothschild, where he counseled a variety of franchise clients – both new and experienced – in addressing regulatory problems and individual concerns to protect their interests. He held several roles in service to the State of Georgia, including Assistant Attorney General for the State, and he served as the Coordinator of Special Projects and Special Assistant Attorney General in the Governor’s Office of Consumer Affairs.
He is a member of the board of directors of the Exit Planning Exchange Atlanta Chapter. He is also a member of the American Bar Association Forum on Franchising, the Georgia Bar Association Franchise and Distribution Law Section, the University of Florida Alumni Association’s Atlanta Regional Council, as well as the Alumni Advisory Board to the Department of Political Science.
He earned his undergraduate degree and law degree from University of Florida.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
