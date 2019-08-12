Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced that it has entered the New York legal market with the addition of Chi-Ru Jou, who will serve as a partner in the corporate and litigation practice groups.
“Having a presence in New York has been a priority of the firm since the launch of our hybrid business model,” said Kirk Hancock, CEO of Taylor English. “Chi-Ru brings extensive knowledge and a range of experience to our corporate and litigation practice groups as well as further strengthens our bench and ability to serve clients in the Northeast. We are thrilled to bring her on board.”
Jou has more than a decade of experience advising clients in securities litigation and enforcement and complex commercial litigation. She focuses her practice on blockchain matters and advises with regard to federal and state securities laws, money transmitter laws and smart contract dispute resolution. Jou also represents investors, blockchain companies, cryptocurrency traders and advisors to blockchain companies in cryptocurrency-related commercial litigation as well as regulatory enforcement matters.
Beyond blockchain, she assists clients in disputes involving capital markets, structured financial products, corporate governance conflicts, commercial contracts, employment and consulting agreements and intellectual property matters.
She earned her undergraduate degree from Harvard College and her law degree from Columbia University.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.