Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the elevation of five attorneys to new partners as of Jan. 1.
The attorneys are Russell "Russ" B. Dunlap, Deborah J. Livesay, Ryan Owens, Amanda Wilson Speier and Seth Kincaid Trimble.
Dunlap is a member of the firm’s Intellectual Property Department, where he assists in patent, trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation. He has drafted and prosecuted numerous patent applications in a wide range of technologies in the mechanical arts, including water system technology, medical organizational systems, corrugated cardboard products, venting technology, equestrian and pet equipment, and industrial dryers. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee and his law degree from Georgia State University College of Law.
Livesay focuses her practice exclusively in the area of labor and employment. Over the past 19 years, she has represented management in all aspects of the employment relationship. She routinely defends employers in employment-related litigation in various jurisdictions across the country, including litigation involving discrimination and harassment claims, wage and hour complaints, breach of employment contracts and restrictive covenants and state tort claims. She earned her undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University and law degree from the University of Montana.
Owens brings almost two decades of legal experience and perspective to his clients on matters focused on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and finance, intellectual property and other strategic transactions for clients in industries ranging from consumer products and manufacturing to SaaS and fintech. He earned his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and law degree from the University of Southern California Law School.
Speier is a member of the firm’s Litigation and Dispute Resolution Department, focusing her practice on the health care industry, particularly medical malpractice defense. She represents all types of health care providers, including nurses, physicians, hospitals, home health companies and insurers. Her representation of these clients also includes general liability, contract and billing disputes. She earned her undergraduate degree from Tulane University and law degree from Emory University School of Law.
Trimble focuses his practice in technology litigation and intellectual property disputes involving patents, trade secrets, trademarks and copyrights. He has nationwide experience litigating patent and trademark infringement cases, including cases in federal district courts in Georgia, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, New York and Virginia. He earned his undergraduate degree from Valdosta State University and law degree from Mercer University.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.