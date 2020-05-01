Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the firm’s recognition in the 2020 edition of Chambers USA, a highly regarded legal directory featuring client-led intelligence on America’s leading lawyers for business.
Taylor English was recognized among the top Georgia law firms in three practice areas - environmental, general commercial litigation, and labor and employment. The attorneys recognized by Chambers USA in the 2020 guide, along with the practice areas in which they were selected, were Marc D. Glenn, Real Estate; Amanda Groover Hyland, Intellectual Property; Leah J. Knowlton, Environmental; Jeffrey R. Kuester, Intellectual Property; Jeffrey J. Nix, Construction; Craig K. Pendergrast, Environmental; and Marc A. Taylor, Labor and Employment.
For more information, visit www.chambersandpartners.com and www.taylorenglish.com.
