Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma announced the firm’s recognition in the 2020 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” list.
The firm was honored in 35 practice areas nationally and in Atlanta.
Nationally, the firm was recognized in five categories - Construction Law, Equipment Finance Law, Litigation – Construction, Securitization and Structured Finance Law and Trademark Law.
In the Atlanta market, the firm was honored in 30 areas, including 13 Tier 1 spots, the highest tier designation awarded by the publication.
Inclusion on the list reflects the firm's reputation among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.
The following is a complete list of Taylor English’s recognitions:
- National Tier 2 - Securitization and Structured Finance Law and Trademark Law
- National Tier 3 - Construction Law, Equipment Finance Law and Litigation – Construction
- Regional Tier 1 - Atlanta - Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Copyright Law, Corporate Law, Employment Law - Management, Equipment Finance Law, Labor Law - Management, Leisure and Hospitality Law, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Labor & Employment, Patent Law, Real Estate Law and Trademark Law
- Regional Tier 2 - Atlanta - Corporate Governance Law, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television, Litigation - Banking & Finance, Litigation - Construction, Litigation - Trusts & Estates, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Securitization and Structured Finance Law, Tax Law and Trusts & Estates Law
- Regional Tier 3 - Atlanta - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Environmental Law, Litigation - Patent, Litigation - Tax, Nonprofit / Charities Law, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs and Technology Law
For more information, www.taylorenglish.com.
