Cumberland-based Taylor English Decisions LLC, an affiliate of Taylor English Duma LLP, announced Daraka Satcher’s appointment to the Fulton County Board of Ethics.
The citizen-appointed board is composed of seven city residents. Satcher's appointment was effective Feb. 19.
Nominated by the Gate City Bar Association, the oldest African American Bar Association in the State of Georgia, Satcher will serve a three-year term of office.
In this role, Satcher will administer and enforce the Code of Ethics by interpreting the City's ethical standards through formal advisory opinions, administer the financial disclosure process, investigate ethics complaints, and hold hearings and issues enforcement decisions.
Prior to joining Taylor English Decisions, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce. He also spent close to a decade working in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, where he served as the first Chief of Staff in Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson’s office.
For more information, visit www.tedecisions.com.
