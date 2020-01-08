Taylor English Decisions LLC, the business consulting and government strategies affiliate of Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP, announced the additions of Wendi Clifton and Ted Burdo.
Clifton and Burdo will advise clients on policy development and political consulting and law. In addition to his role at Taylor English Decisions, Burdo will also be a member of Taylor English’s litigation and dispute resolution team.
Clifton and Burdo join the firm from W.L. Clifton Political Consulting, which represented a wide variety of non-profit, professional association and corporate clients.
With more than 20 years of lobbying experience, Clifton has played a pivotal role in some of Georgia’s most significant and recent legislative accomplishments including - the re-write of Georgia’s adoption code in 2018; passage of Medicaid waiver legislation in 2019; and numerous appropriations for statewide non-profit networks.
She represents clients in a variety of areas including, healthcare, judicial, child welfare, juvenile justice, transportation and environmental political consulting and policy development. She has extensive experience securing significant appropriations for her clients, obtaining more than $1 million dollars in annual appropriations for individuals volunteering in juvenile court deprivation proceedings and more than $3 million for child abuse and neglect prevention programs throughout Georgia.
For the past 10 years, Clifton has been named one of the “Top Independent Lobbyists” by James Magazine, and since 2012, has been named as a “Top Lobbyist” by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and her law degree from Georgia State University.
Burdo’s experience includes pharmaceutical litigation, legislation and political law. He represents a wide range of client interests in the healthcare, judicial, juvenile justice and environmental arenas.
James Magazine recognized Burdo as a Rising Star in 2017 and 2018.
He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia, his master’s degree from Georgia State University and his law degree from Charleston School of Law. While in law school, he served as an intern for the Honorable Lance A. Africk in the Eastern District of Louisiana and worked as a legal intern and policy analyst for the Georgia State Senate.
For more information, visit www.tedecisions.com or www.taylorenglish.com.
