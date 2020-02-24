Cumberland-based Taylor English Decisions LLC, the business consulting and government strategies affiliate of Taylor English Duma LLP, announced the addition of consultant Loree Anne Paradise.
Paradise will also be a member of Taylor English Duma LLP’s litigation practice group, where she will focus her practice on election law, government affairs and campaign management.
She brings extensive experience in legal campaign compliance, from communications to finances and operations. She has held key administrative roles with those in statewide offices and U.S. Congressmen. Most recently, she served as the communications director for Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, where she cultivated media relationships and promoted policy initiatives.
Prior to working with Duncan, she was the chief of staff and deputy chief of staff for Attorney General Josh Hawley of Missouri. In these roles, she managed approximately 400 Attorney General Office employees, including attorneys and staff and managed press, constituent services, legislative and operations departments. She also participated as co-counsel on various criminal prosecutions, Sunshine law complaints and appellate cases.
Paradise also served as the communications director for U.S. Congressman Doug Collins, R-Georgia, and the press secretary for U.S. Congressmen David McKinley, R-West Virginia, and John Culbertson, R-Texas.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.