Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced that the firm’s CEO Kirk Hancock has been named among the Atlanta 500 by Atlanta Magazine, which recognizes the most powerful and influential Atlantans.
The Atlanta 500 highlights various leaders across a wide range of industries including - business; professionals; real estate; government & infrastructure; arts, sports & entertainment; education & healthcare; restaurants & hospitality; and religion, nonprofits & advocacy.
Hancock has been a leader in the Atlanta community for more than 30 years, working as a finance, accounting and operations executive at publicly held, privately held and start-up companies. He works directly with business owners and senior leadership teams to focus on profitable growth and business transformation.
