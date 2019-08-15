Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma announced that 35 attorneys were recognized in 30 practice areas in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Two Taylor English attorneys were also recognized as 2020 Lawyers of the Year in their respective practice areas. John C. Sawyer was recognized as the Atlanta Litigation – Trusts & Estates Lawyer of the Year and Robert D. Strauss was recognized as the Atlanta Securitization and Structured Finance Law Lawyer of the Year.
Lawyers honored as Lawyers of the Year have received particularly high ratings in their surveys by earning a high level of respect among their peers for their abilities, professionalism and integrity. Only a single lawyer in each specialty in each community is honored as the Lawyer of the Year.
The following Taylor English attorneys were recognized in the following practice areas:
- Ilene W. Berman for Employment Law – Management and Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Scott G. Blews for Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Thomas V. Chorey Jr. for Corporate Law
- Alisa P. Cleek for Litigation – Labor and Employment
- William A. Clineburg Jr. for Employment Law – Management and Litigation – Labor and Employment
- W. Scott Creasman for Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent and Trademark Law
- Travis DeHaven for Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Foy R. Devine for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Joseph M. English for Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management and Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Mark E. Florak for Real Estate Law
- Julian A. Fortuna for Litigation and Controversy – Tax and Tax Law
- Randy C. Gepp for Employment Law – Management
- Marc Douglas Glenn for Real Estate Law
- Mark V. Hanrahan for Construction Law and Litigation – Construction
- Vivian D. Hoard for Tax Law
- John Hopkins for Corporate Governance Law and Corporate Law
- Amanda Groover Hyland for Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Micheline Kelly Johnson for Copyright Law, Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures & Television, Patent Law and Trademark Law
- Todd E. Jones for Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Donald S. Kohla for Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Jeffrey R. Kuester for Patent Law, Trademark Law
- Lauren Parsons Langham for Real Estate Law
- William G. Leonard for Litigation – Banking and Finance
- R. Harold Meeks Jr. for Commercial Litigation
- John W. Mills III for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights and Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Mark R. Moeller for Real Estate Law
- Craig K. Pendergrast for Environmental Law
- Henry M. Quillian III for Commercial Litigation and Construction Law
- Michael Eric Ross for Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management and Labor Law – Management
- Mark I. Sanders for Leisure and Hospitality Law
- John C. Sawyer for Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Nonprofit & Charities Law and Trusts and Estates
- Nathaniel G. Slaughter III for Corporate Law
- Robert D. Strauss for Corporate Law, Equipment Finance Law and Securitization and Structured Finance Law
- Marc A. Taylor for Employment Law – Management
- Jonathan B. Wilson for Technology Law
Best Lawyers in America was first published in 1983, and is the oldest and most respected legal referral guide in the U.S. Best Lawyers annually surveys thousands of top attorneys, who confidentially evaluate the legal abilities of their professional peers.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.