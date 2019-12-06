Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced that 21 of the firm’s attorneys have been selected among Georgia Trend magazine’s 2019 Legal Elite.
The list ranks Georgia’s top attorneys as selected by their peers. To compile its Legal Elite ranking, Georgia Trend polled several thousand members of the State Bar of Georgia asking them to nominate the most effective attorneys in different practice areas.
The Taylor English attorneys are:
- Daniel B. Brown – Healthcare Law
- Alan S. Clarke – Entertainment/Sports Law
- W. Scott Creasman – Intellectual Property Law
- Bill D. Dillon – Criminal Law
- Gilanny Fagundo – Labor/Employment Law
- Eric S. Fisher – Business Law and General Practice/Trial Law
- Raanon Gal – Labor/Employment Law
- John M. Gross – General Practice/Trial Law
- Amanda G. Hyland – Intellectual Property Law
- Leah J. Knowlton – Environmental Law
- Kevin P. Langley – Corporate Law
- Melissa E. McMorries – Taxes/Estates/Trusts Law
- Jeffrey J. Nix – Real Estate/Construction Law
- Masae Y. Okura – Immigration Law
- Craig K. Pendergrast – Environmental Law
- John K. Rezac – Bankruptcy Law
- Matthew R. Rosenkoff – Business Law
- Mark I. Sanders – Corporate Law
- Gregory G. Schultz – Real Estate/Construction Law
- Steven J. Whitehead – Labor/Employment Law
- Jonathan B. Wilson – Business Law
