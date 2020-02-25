Cumberland-based Taylor English announced that 23 of its attorneys have been included in the 2020 Super Lawyers list for Georgia and an additional eight attorneys have been recognized as 2020 Rising Stars.
Only 5% of lawyers in the state are named as Super Lawyers, and no more than 2 1/2% are honored as Rising Stars, which includes attorneys who are 40 years old or younger and/or have been practicing for 10 years or less. The complete list of Georgia Super Lawyers is available at www.superlawyers.com, where lawyers can be searched by practice area and location.
The Taylor English attorneys recognized as 2020 Georgia Super Lawyers are:
- R. Wayne Bond – Business Litigation
- Alan S. Clarke – Entertainment and Sports
- Alisa Pittman Cleek – Employment and Labor
- William A. Clineburg Jr. – Employment and Labor
- Foy R. Devine – Personal Injury Products: Plaintiff
- William D. Dillon – Criminal Defense: White Collar
- Joseph M. English – Employment and Labor
- Glianny Fagundo – Employment and Labor
- Julian A. Fortuna – Tax
- Raanon Gal – Employment and Labor
- Marc Douglas Glenn – Real Estate
- Todd E. Jones – Intellectual Property Litigation
- Leah J. Knowlton – Environmental Litigation
- Donald S. Kohla – Employee Benefits
- Jeffrey R. Kuester – Intellectual Property
- William G. Leonard – Business Litigation
- R. Harold Meeks Jr. – Business Litigation
- Henry M. Quillian III – Construction Litigation
- Michael "Mickey" Ross – Business Litigation
- Mark I. Sanders – Business / Corporate
- John C. Sawyer – Estate and Probate
- Joseph C. Sullivan – Business Litigation
- Marc A. Taylor – Employment and Labor
The Taylor English attorneys named as 2020 Georgia Rising Stars are:
- Russell B. Dunlap – Intellectual Property
- Shawntel R. Hebert – Employee Litigation: Defense
- Amanda Groover Hyland – Intellectual Property Litigation
- Kevin Langley – Business / Corporate
- Matthew R. Rosenkoff – Business Litigation
- Lucas A. Smith – Business / Corporate
- Amanda Wilson Speier – Professional Liability: Defense
- Seth Kincaid Trimble – Intellectual Property Litigation
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.