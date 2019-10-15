Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced that Michele L. Stumpe has been named a 2019 Georgia Trailblazer by the Daily Report.
Stumpe was recognized for her leadership in the firm’s restaurant, food and alcohol/beverage licensing practice, as well as her dedication to the industry through the creation of The Giving Kitchen. The non-profit provides emergency funding and resources to local food service workers.
She has developed programs that help restaurants and bars train their employees on compliance, sharing with the Daily Report that she “would prefer to help people stay out of trouble in the first place rather than always be defending them.”
The Daily Report’s inaugural list of Georgia Trailblazers honors agents of change in every aspect of the practice or business of law. Honorees are innovators and thought leaders who have made a significant impact in the legal industry.
Stumpe is a seasoned litigator with both plaintiff and defense experience. She represents clients in premises liability, business litigation, hospitality and dram shop litigation, as well as alcohol licensing and consulting.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
