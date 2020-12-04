Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the addition of Dal Burton as counsel in the firm’s Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice.
Burton has more than 35 years of extensive jury trial experience.
Prior to joining the firm, he was a member of an international Am Law 100 firm. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America as a leader in Products Liability Litigation and Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions.
Outside of the office, he has previously held leadership roles at the Atlanta Humane Society, the Piedmont Driving Club and The Frazer Center. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Georgia.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
