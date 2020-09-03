Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the addition of Manori de Silva as a partner in the firm’s international practice.
She focuses on counseling businesses and executives in a variety of employment and commercial matters.
Prior to attending law school, Manori worked as a recording engineer, as well as writing music and editing radio and television commercials for large businesses in the Netherlands.
Outside of the office, Manori serves as the president of the Netherlands-American Chamber of Commerce of the South Eastern U.S., and is a board member of the British-American Business Council. She regularly organizes events for the European business community in Atlanta, including for the Women’s Series of the bilateral chambers of commerce. She helped to organize and spoke at the Europe Day Lunch in May 2019. She is also fluent in Dutch and proficient in French.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from the Royal Conservatory of the Netherlands and law degree from London College of Law.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
