Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announce the addition of Edward M. Newsom to the firm’s Atlanta office as a partner in the litigation practice.
A seasoned litigator, Newsom focuses his practice on product liability, toxic torts and defense of personal injury claims, including in-court litigation and out-of-court negotiations. He has first-chair experience litigating catastrophic loss and “bet-the-company” cases.
Newsom has tried approximately 50 cases to verdict in state and federal courts in Georgia and across the U.S. His extensive experience provides him with a broad perspective to seamlessly guide clients through high-stakes litigation or provide them with alternative approaches when appropriate to protect their legal interests.
For almost 20 years, he has served as national trial counsel for a Fortune 400 company. In this role, he has been responsible for the successful resolution of more than 1,000 litigated claims for the client, including many cases related to asbestos and toxic torts.
An award-winning lawyer, he has been recognized by Georgia Super Lawyers each year since 2017, is Martindale-Hubbell AV rated and was recognized on Georgia Trend’s Legal Elite list for his work in trial law and personal injury law. Outside of his practice, he is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and has been a presenter at American Bar Association and State Bar of Georgia CLE conferences.
