Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the addition of Kevin Spainhour as a partner in the firm’s health care practice.
He brings more than 20 years of health care experience, focusing his practice on the defense of serious and catastrophic medical malpractice and general liability claims. He counsels hospitals, behavioral health professionals and facilities, out-patient surgery centers and physicians across the state of Georgia on risk reduction, quality improvement and policy development.
Before joining the firm, Spainhour was a member of an Atlanta law firm specializing in medical malpractice defense, professional liability, construction litigation, general liability defense and pharmacy law and regulation.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.