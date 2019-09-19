Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the expansion of its litigation practice with the addition of Broderick W. Harrell as a partner.
Harrell has nearly two decades of experience defending and negotiating resolution of medical malpractice, negligent security, trucking accident, wrongful death, catastrophic injury and other high exposure litigation matters.
He has served as counsel for customers of one of the U.S.' largest insurance carriers throughout the State of Georgia in complex litigation, general liability, trucking, commercial and private motor vehicle litigation. He has also defended architectural design professions in construction litigation, healthcare providers and hospitals in medical malpractice litigation in Georgia’s superior and federal courts.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Howard University and his law degree from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, School of Law. He is admitted to practice in Georgia and North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.