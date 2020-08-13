Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the addition of Harold M. “Sonny” Cohen as a partner in the firm’s corporate practice.
Prior to joining the firm, Cohen served as general counsel and chief administrative officer of publicly traded AFC Enterprises Inc. and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. He has experience leading legal teams and guiding investors, senior management and boards of directors on a wide range of legal topics and business strategies.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
