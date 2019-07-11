Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the addition of Parth Munshi as a partner in the firm’s corporate practice group.
“We are excited to welcome Parth to our team,” said Kirk Hancock, CEO of Taylor English. “During the last two decades, Parth has established himself as a high-skilled and well-established attorney. His extensive experience and knowledge of complex corporate matters brings a great foundation of work and client service to our firm, making him an ideal fit for the firm and our clients.”
Munshi has nearly 25 years of experience in corporate law. Prior to joining Taylor English, he served as a partner at a global, multi-disciplined law firm. He also has experience serving as a primary disclosure and governance lawyer for The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Brewing Company.
His practice focuses on matters related to corporate governance, securities regulation and disclosure, mergers and acquisitions, and NYSE and NASDAQ compliance. He has experience advising public and private companies and boards of directors across a variety of sectors, including IT, telecommunications, energy, retail, insurance and financial services, food and beverage, lodging and hospitality, in high stakes matters.
He has counseled clients in SEC reporting, executive compensation disclosure, public and private offerings of debt and equity securities, fiduciary duties, corporate governance matters and high-profile mergers and acquisitions transactions. Additionally, he has a deep knowledge of structuring, negotiating and advising clients on stock acquisitions, asset acquisitions, stock-for-stock mergers, cash-election mergers, tender offers, divestitures, auctions and cross-border transactions.
Munshi is frequently asked to speak on corporate topics including SEC reporting, corporate governance and executive compensation disclosure.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Towson University and his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
Taylor English Duma LLP is a full-service law firm headquartered in the Cumberland area. The firm is the Georgia law firm member of Geneva Group International (GGI), the leading worldwide alliance of accounting and law firms.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
