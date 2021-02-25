Cumberland-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced the addition of Peter G. Stathopoulos to the firm’s Atlanta office as a partner in the Entertainment, Sports and Media practice.
Stathopoulos has extensive experience practicing in the areas of state and local taxation and economic development incentives, with an emphasis in entertainment tax incentives. He helped draft a portion of the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act of 2008, which has made Georgia one of the leading U.S. destinations for film, television and digital entertainment productions. Stathopoulos currently serves as an entertainment industry advisor to the Georgia Department of Revenue, serves as Chair of the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Georgia Production Partnership and is on the Steering Committee of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition.
Since 2009, Stathopoulos has represented clients in Georgia entertainment incentive deals exceeding $250 million. He advises a wide spectrum of entertainment clients, ranging from major motion picture studios, national broadcasters and cable companies to independent film production companies. He also represents lenders in film tax credit lending deals. Stathopoulos knows the industry’s complexities and works closely with the Georgia Film Office and the Georgia Department of Revenue in representing his clients’ interests. He also practices extensively in the area of state and local tax controversy from audit defense up to litigation in Georgia’s trial and appellate courts.
He is a frequent speaker on state and local tax issues to various organizations including the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Southeastern Association of Tax Administrators, the Institute for Professionals in Taxation, the Institute for Continuing Legal Education in Georgia, the Atlanta Tax Club, Tax Executives Institute, Lorman Educational Services and various state departments of revenue. He also served as a past chair of the Taxation Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia. He has been a Georgia tax correspondent for State Tax Today, published by Tax Analysts, and has published two articles in The State & Local Tax Lawyer, published by the American Bar Association and the Georgetown University Law Center. He is also a partner of the accounting firm Bennett Thrasher, LLP.
For more information, visit www.taylorenglish.com.
