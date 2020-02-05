Taste of Marietta, Cobb County’s largest and longest running food festival, has completed its rebrand with a new logo and website.
The festival, taking place on April 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., allows participants to sample a variety of Cobb County restaurants and experience Marietta’s history, culture and shopping. Applications for restaurant vendors can be found online.
Social Network Media Development, a full-service marketing and design agency located just south of Marietta Square, designed the new logo and the tasteofmarietta.com website.
The design team worked closely with the Marietta Visitor’s Bureau to give the Taste of Marietta logo a new look. The Bureau hosts the festival in conjunction with the City of Marietta.
For more information, visit tasteofmarietta.com or call 770-257-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.