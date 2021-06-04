060521_MDJ_BIZ_Takeuchi.jpg

From left are John Vranches of Takeuchi presenting Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor with his award for being Takeuchi’s top dealer salesperson in 2020 while Takeuchi’s Southeast regional business manager Steve DePriest and Austin Smith look on. 

 Special

Takeuchi-US has recognized Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor in Marietta as its top-performing dealer salesperson in North America for 2020.

This marks the fourth time Smith has taken top honors as Takeuchi’s Salesperson of the Year after ranking number one again in retail sales for North America.

Cobb County Tractor has served customers in Marietta and the surrounding metro Atlanta area since 1955. The dealer sells new and used equipment and provides parts, service and rentals.

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

