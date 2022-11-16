Synovus to present at Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference Staff reports Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Synovus Financial Corp. President and CEO Kevin Blair will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. A live webcast and replay will be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.synovus.com/Event. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now New hotel opens in Cumberland Marriott complex Comcast names Vice President of State Government Affairs for Georgia, South Carolina FLECK: Supporting Dobbins Air Reserve Base BOTTOMS: Never forget why you provide employee benefits Envirotech Vehicles receives purchase order for prisoner transport van from Cobb County View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Alair Homes in Metro Atlanta Wins Two NARI Atlanta CotY Awards sponsored COZY COOP OPENS IN MARIETTA ON TUESDAY, NOV. 15 Submit A Press Release
