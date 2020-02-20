Synovus Bank has opened a new banking center in Marietta.
The Shallowford Branch is located in the Sandy Plains Marketplace at 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Building 300.
Led by Retail Market Manager Marilyn Cain, the branch offers a complete range of personal and business banking products, home mortgage products and private wealth management services. The 2,125 square-foot facility includes a 24-hour walk-up vestibule ATM, private banking offices and a conference room. Lobby and drive-thru hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.
A grand opening celebration will be held March 14 from 10 a.m. to noon with complimentary beverages and prize raffles.
The Shallowford Branch is Synovus’ third banking center in Marietta and its fifth in Cobb County.
For more information, visit synovus.com.
