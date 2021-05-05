Synovus Financial Corp announced the appointment of Sharon Goodwine as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective May 17.
She was previously head of enterprise talent, executive vice president, at Wells Fargo, where she held a range of HR-related positions for more than 20 years. Goodwine succeeds Debra Stanford, who has served as acting CHRO since December 2019.
SHe joined Wells Fargo in 2000 and held HR manager and leadership positions partnering with investment banking, commercial banking and corporate banking before heading enterprise talent. Goodwine began her banking career with SunTrust in 1995, following graduation from Spelman College, where she earned a B.A. with honors.
Synovus also recently announced the appointment of Jennifer Upshaw as chief of staff to Blair. Upshaw joined Synovus as a retail banker in 2003 and has held a range of positions at the bank, including senior director of marketing and, most recently, chief retail banking officer. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
