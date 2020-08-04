Synovus, which has several branches and ATMs in Cobb County, announced a $1 million contribution to the United Negro College Fund for the establishment of The Synovus/Calvin Smyre Scholarship Fund.
The fund will provide scholarships for African American students to attend historically black colleges and universities and other institutions of higher education in Synovus’ five-state footprint.
State Rep. Calvin Smyre joined Synovus in 1976 as a management trainee and retired in 2014 as executive vice president of corporate affairs.
One scholarship annually will be designated for a student enrolled at Smyre’s alma mater Fort Valley State University, where he serves as chairman of the FVSU Foundation.
A Columbus native, Smyre represents Columbus-Muscogee County in the Georgia House of Representatives. He was elected in 1974. As a 46-year veteran, Smyre is the longest-serving member of the Georgia General Assembly. His legislative record includes authoring the bill making Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a state holiday, co-sponsoring the historic legislation creating a new Georgia State Flag, crafting legislation authorizing the HOPE Scholarship Program, and co-sponsoring HB 426, the Georgia Hate Crimes Act, which was recently signed into law.
For more information, visit synovus.com.
