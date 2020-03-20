To mitigate the risk of COVID-19 community spread, all Synovus branches will temporarily convert to drive-through and appointment-only beginning March 20.
Drive-through capabilities at all branches have expanded and lobby services can be scheduled by dialing the branch, completing a request on Synovus.com or by calling Synovus’ Customer Care Center at 1-888-796-6887.
Synovus’ Customer Care Center, full-service ATMs, and My Synovus online and mobile banking channels remain fully operational.
