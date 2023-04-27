Synovus announces election of Stacy Apter to its board of directors Staff reports Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stacy Apter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Synovus Financial Corp. has announced that Stacy Apter, Vice President, Treasurer and Corporate Finance with The Coca-Cola Company, has joined its board of directors.Apter was elected during the Synovus 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 26. She previously served as the chief of staff for Coca-Cola’s chairman of the board and CEO and played an integral role in the company’s reorganization efforts and broader cultural transformation.For more information, visit synovus.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Braves opening Threads by Braves Clubhouse Store Synovus announces earnings for the first quarter 2023 City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of April 26 Wellstar goes green for Earth Day Town Center CID staff named to Top 100 Influential Women View Most Recent Print Edition See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Girls Inc. Hosting Free Spring Fling Event! sponsored THE ATLANTA RECORD & CD SHOW - IAMAW UNION HALL - 1032 S. MARIETTA PKWY, MARIETTA, GA Submit A Press Release
