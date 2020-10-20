Synovus Financial Corp. reported financial results for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
Third quarter 2020 highlights
- Diluted EPS of 56-cents; adjusted diluted EPS of 89-cents.
- Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $44.9 million, or 30-cents per share, driven by lower rate forecast impact to mortgage reporting unit.
- Period-end loan decline of $364.5 million or 1% sequentially; net increase of approximately $245 million excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan payoffs and asset dispositions.
- As of Sept. 30, slightly less than 1% of loans were receiving a principal and interest deferral, down from 15% in May.
- Core transaction deposits, non-interest bearing, NOW/savings, and money market deposits excluding public and brokered funds, increased $1.56 billion or 5% sequentially.
- Total deposit costs of 0.39% down 14 bps from the second quarter due to pricing diligence and product remixing.
- Net interest income of $377 million was stable with the second quarter; net interest margin of 3.10% vs. 3.13% in the second quarter.
- Non-interest revenue declined $59.1 million sequentially and increased $25.7 million compared to prior year; investment losses of $1.3 million compared to gains of $78.1 million in the second quarter.
- Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $20.3 million sequentially due primarily to higher net mortgage revenue and core banking fees.
- Non-interest expense increased $32.5 million sequentially and $40.3 million compared to prior year.
- Adjusted non-interest expense declined $7.7 million sequentially due primarily to lower employment expense.
- Provision for credit losses of $43.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage ratio to loans of 1.68%, or 1.80% excluding PPP loans.
- Credit quality metrics remain relatively stable, with the non-performing loan ratio and net charge-off ratio of 0.43% and 0.29%, respectively.
- Preliminary CET1 and Total Risk Based Capital ratios improved to 9.30% and 13.16%, respectively.
- For more information, visit synovus.com.
