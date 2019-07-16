Synovus Financial Corp., which has an office at 2841 Akers Mill Road SE in the Cumberland area, announced financial results for the quarter ending June 30.
Second quarter highlights
- Diluted EPS of 96-cents; adjusted diluted EPS of $1, up 1.5% sequentially and 8.4% year over year.
- Period-end loan growth of $504.1 million, or 5.7% annualized, from prior quarter.
- Average non-interest-bearing deposits excluding public funds up $312.4 million or 15.1% sequentially.
- Non-interest income growth of 13.1% sequentially, or 15% on an adjusted basis.
- Key credit metrics continued to improve, with non-performing asset and non-performing loan ratios declining five and six basis points, respectively.
- Completed integration of all Florida Community Bank systems, customers, branches and branding.
- Increased the 2019 share repurchase authorization from $400 million to $725 million.
- Announced and priced a public offering of $350 million of Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E.
Synovus hosted an earnings highlights conference call on July 16. The earnings call was accompanied by a slide presentation. A replay will be archived for 12 months.
For more information, visit synovus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.