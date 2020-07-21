Synovus Financial Corp. reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30.
Second quarter 2020 highlights
- Diluted EPS of 57-cents; adjusted diluted EPS of 23-cents.
- Period-end loan growth of $1.66 billion or 4.3% sequentially; funded approximately $2.9 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, supporting more than 19,000 customers.
- Core transaction deposits (non-interest bearing, NOW/savings and money market deposits excluding public and brokered funds) increased $4.63 billion or 18.7% sequentially.
- Interest-bearing deposit (NOW/savings, money market and time deposit) costs down 45 bps from the first quarter.
- Net interest income growth of $3.3 million sequentially; net interest margin of 3.13% vs. 3.37% in first quarter.
- Non-interest revenue increased $69.6 million sequentially and $83.7 million compared to prior year, largely due to investment gains of $78.1 million.
- Provision for credit losses of $141.9 million reflected significant economic stress due to the COVID-19 healthcare crisis; allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 1.63%, or 1.74% excluding PPP loans.
- Credit quality metrics remain stable, with the non-performing loan ratio and net charge-off ratio of 0.37% and 0.24%, respectively.
- CET1 ratio improved 20 bps to 8.90% and Total Risk Based Capital ratio increased 41 bps to 12.70%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.