Synovus Financial Corp., which has an office in the Cumberland area, announced financial results for the quarter ending Dec. 31.
The Board of Directors also approved a 10% increase in the company’s quarterly common stock dividend from 30-cents to 33-cents per share, effective with the quarterly dividend payable in April 2020.
2019 highlights
- Net income available to common shareholders for 2019 was $540.9 million or $3.47 per diluted share as compared to $410.5 million or $3.47 per diluted share for 2018.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2019 were $3.90 as compared to $3.64 for 2018, an increase of 7.3%.
- Loans up $11.2 billion or 43.2% from 2018.
- Deposits up $11.7 billion or 43.7% from 2018.
- Non-interest income was $355.9 million, an increase of $75.8 million from 2018.
- Non-interest expense was $1.1 billion in 2019, an increase of $269.5 million from 2018.
- Net interest margin of 3.70%, a decline of 16 basis points from the previous year. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments, net interest margin was 3.47%, down 39 basis points from the prior year.
- Credit quality was strong, with the non-performing loan ratio declining 14 basis points from year-end 2018 to 0.27% and the non-performing asset ratio declining 7 basis points from the prior year to 0.37%. The net charge-off ratio was 0.16% in 2019 compared to 0.20% in the prior year.
- Completed integration of Florida Community Bank and introduced new teams and products in legacy FCB markets.
- Following the FCB acquisition, the company returned $893 million to common shareholders during the year with repurchases of $725 million in common stock and $168 million in common dividends.
- Total share count declined 10.9% from Jan. 1, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019 highlights
- Diluted EPS of 97-cents; adjusted diluted EPS of 94-cents, down 3% sequentially and up 3.1% year-over-year.
- Period-end loan growth of $744.6 million, or 8.1% annualized, from prior quarter on total funded loan production of $3.55 billion.
- Period-end deposit growth of $972.4 million, or 10.3% annualized, from third quarter 2019.
- Core transaction deposits increased $373 million from the prior quarter.
- Total deposit costs declined 13 basis points from the previous quarter.
- Net interest margin of 3.65%, a decline of four basis points from the previous quarter. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments, net interest margin was 3.40%, down two basis points from the prior quarter.
- Non-interest income was $98 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $9.2 million from the third quarter and $30 million from the prior-year quarter.
- Non-interest expense was $266.1 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $10.2 million from the third quarter and an increase of $56.2 million from the prior-year quarter.
- Credit quality metrics remained solid, with the NPL ratio and the NPA ratio each declining by five basis points, to 0.27% and 0.37%, respectively. The net charge-off ratio was 0.10%.
- Repurchased $36.5 million in common stock (1.1 million shares) during the quarter.
For more information, visit synovus.com.
