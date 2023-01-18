Synovus Financial Corp. reported financial results for the quarter and year ending Dec. 31, 2022.
2022 Highlights
♦ Net income available to common shareholders for 2022 was $724.7 million, or $4.95 per diluted share, as compared to $727.3 million, or $4.90 per diluted share, for 2021.
♦ Pre-provision net revenue of $1.05 billion increased $165.6 million, or 19%, largely driven by robust net interest income growth that was fueled by strong loan growth and an overall asset sensitive position given rising interest rates.
♦ Adjusted pre-provision net revenue excluding Paycheck Protection Program revenue of $1.04 billion increased $233 million, or 29%.
♦ Period-end loans increased $4.79 billion, or 12%, excluding PPP loans, with broad-based growth across asset classes led by commercial lines of business.
♦ Period-end deposits declined $555.7 million, or 1%, impacted by increasing pricing pressures; however, overall deposit costs benefited from prudent pricing strategy and an extended lag on deposit pricing.
♦ Credit metrics including non-performing loan, non-performing asset, and net charge-off ratios are at or near historically low levels.
♦ Provision for credit losses of $84.6 million in 2022 compared to a reversal of credit losses of $106.3 million for the prior year. 2022 results reflect a deterioration in the economic outlook for 2023 and 2024 and strong loan growth, while prior year results benefited from an improvement in the economic outlook as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic began to subside.
♦ Preliminary year-end CET1 ratio of 9.63% increased to upper half of target operating range of 9.25% to 9.75%.
♦ Continued progress on key strategic initiatives as pre-tax run rate benefit of $175 million Synovus Forward initiative was achieved.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
♦ Net income available to common shareholders was $197.5 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, up two-cents sequentially and up four-cents compared to the fourth quarter 2021.
♦ Total revenue of $603.8 million increased $21.6 million, or 4%, sequentially and was up $94.4 million, or 19%, compared to the fourth quarter 2021.
♦ Pre-provision net revenue of $294.8 million increased $6.6 million, or 2%, sequentially and was up $80.6 million, or 38%, compared to the fourth quarter 2021.
♦ Period-end loans increased $1.14 billion, or 3%, representing a growth rate of 11% annualized, the sixth consecutive quarter of annualized double-digit loan growth.
♦ Period-end deposits grew $1.17 billion, or 2%, sequentially.
♦ Core deposits increased $372.8 million, or 1%, sequentially.
♦ Credit quality metrics remained stable from the previous quarter and included a quarter-end non-performing loan ratio of 0.29%, non-performing asset ratio of 0.33%, and a quarterly net charge-off ratio of 0.12%.
♦ Preliminary CET1 ratio of 9.63% grew 11 bps sequentially as capital generation continued to support client loan growth.
