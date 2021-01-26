Synovus Financial Corp. reported financial results for the quarter and year ending Dec. 31, 2020.
The 2020 highlights are:
- Net income available to common shareholders for 2020 was $340.5 million or $2.30 per diluted share as compared to $540.9 million or $3.47 per diluted share for 2019.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2020 were $2.41 as compared to $3.90 for 2019, a decrease of 38%.
- CET1 ratio increased 72 basis points to 9.67%; total risk-based capital ratio of 13.43% the highest since 2014.
- Allowance for Credit Losses increased $370.7 million or 105 basis points to loans to 1.81% year-over-year, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans.
- Includes increase of $110.4 million or 30 basis points from the adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses on Jan. 1, 2020.
- Processed and approved nearly $2.9 billion in PPP loans, supporting approximately 19,000 customers.
- Announced Synovus Forward in January, a plan expected to add $100 million pre-tax benefit with a combination of revenue and expense initiatives.
- In December, a CEO transition plan was announced, and Kevin Blair was named to the Board. In April 2021, chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling will move into the role of executive chairman and Kevin Blair will become CEO.
Fourth quarter 2020 highlights are:
- Net income available to common shareholders was $142.1 million or 96-cents per diluted share as compared to $83.3 million or 56-cents in the prior quarter.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.08, up 22% sequentially and 15% year-over-year.
- Period-end loan decline of $1.30 billion or 3% sequentially.
- Loans declined by $700 million or 2% from the third quarter, excluding PPP forgiveness of $540 million or $516 million, net of unearned fees, and lending partnership balance reductions of $81 million.
- Period-end deposit growth of $2.03 billion or 5% from the third quarter.
- Core transaction deposits - non-interest bearing, NOW/savings and money market deposits excluding public and brokered funds - increased $1.77 billion or 6% sequentially.
- Total deposit costs of 28 basis points declined 11 basis points from the third quarter.
- Net interest income of $385.9 million increased $8.9 million or 2% sequentially.
- Non-interest revenue of $114.8 million stable with the prior quarter and increased $16.8 million year-over-year.
- Non-interest expense of $302.5 million, a decrease of $14.2 million from the third quarter and an increase of $36.4 million from the prior-year quarter.
- Adjusted non-interest expense of $275.1 million increased $6.4 million sequentially, primarily due to a $4.5 million increase in expenses related to Synovus Forward, PPP and COVID.
- Credit quality metrics remained relatively stable, with a non-performing loan ratio of 0.39% and non-performing asset ratio of 0.50%; net charge-off ratio of 0.23%.
For more information, visit synovus.com.
