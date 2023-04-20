Synovus Financial Corp. reported financial results for the quarter ending March 31.
“Our first quarter results reflect a disciplined approach to execution, with pre-provision net revenue of $292 million, a 30% increase year over year,” said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. “Our stable deposit base and record deposit production are testaments to the quality of our clients and ability to expand existing and attract new relationships even in this environment. The recent J.D. Power recognition as the Southeast’s number one bank in retail client satisfaction and trust affirms the value of our commitment to tailored solutions, local market presence and personal relationships. Our team continues to exercise prudence and perseverance as we focus on profitable growth and meet the future needs of clients and communities we serve.”
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
Net income available to common shareholders of $193.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, up 21-cents compared to the first quarter 2022.
Total revenue of $613.9 million increased $116.3 million, or 23%, compared to the first quarter 2022, driven by loan growth and higher interest rates, in addition to growth in core client fee income, excluding mortgage, of 19% year over year.
Pre-provision net revenue of $292 million increased $66.9 million, or 30%, compared to the first quarter 2022.
Period-end loans increased $328.6 million sequentially, primarily driven by new commercial production offset by a decline in third-party consumer loans from both runoff and a move to held-for-sale of $424 million.
Total deposits increased $1.08 billion sequentially, or 2%, a result of growth in both core as well as brokered deposits.
Fortified liquidity position and currently maintain over $25 billion of contingent liquidity across a diverse set of sources.
Credit quality metrics continue to remain at strong levels with a net charge-off ratio of 0.17% and a modest increase in the ACL ratio to 1.17%. The NPL and NPA ratios both moved to 0.41%.
Preliminary CET1 ratio of 9.76% increased 13 bps sequentially as capital generation continued to support client loan growth while also buffering capital levels given economic and regulatory uncertainty.
